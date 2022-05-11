GENEVA — During a Monday evening council meeting, residents in the Cox Road area of the city expressed their concerns regarding growing drainage issues resulting in flooding on their properties.
“We’ve been having water issues for about 20 years,” said Jeff Richmond, who lives on Cox Road. He said several administrations have tried to address the issue, but the problem has resurfaced lately.
He said it appears the water pipes in newly-developed contiguous properties may not be adequate to handle drainage.
“The water is being diverted from the condos that are being built,” he said.
Richmond, and several fellow neighbors, hope city council and the administration will address the issue.
“Our basement pump runs pretty much constantly,” said Tom Rivier, who lives in the 600 block of Cox Drive. He said his family is in the process of spending about $10,000 to help control the problem.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he will follow up on the complaint.
Geneva City Councilman Philip Cordova said the problem has increased in the area. “Something has changed. There is a lot more water coming from somewhere,” he said.
Recently hired Geneva Police Chief John Camper took the oath of office from Varckette during the meeting. Varckette said he was excited to have Camper on board and greeted a large contingent of Camper’s family and friends who attended the meeting.
In other business:
• City council was supportive of a cooperative venture with Harpersfield Township for the completion of a bike path on Clay Street that borders both communities.
Harpersfield Township Trustee Ray Gruber said he is working on a state grant that would pay for the supplies for the project, and the labor would be split between the city and the township.
“The county did the estimate on this project,” he said of the $19,000 supply costs. He said 138 feet of the Clay Street project is in Geneva and 300 feet in the township.
• Varckette said the finance director position has been re-posted and candidates have been interviewed for the position. He said the position will remain posted until a candidate is hired.
• Negotiations with the city’s four labor unions are nearing completion, Varckette said. “We’re working diligently to have all the language updated in each contract in time to be finalized before the May 23 council meeting.
• The Nearing Circle/Beach Street water main replacement project is complete except for the aprons which will be finished by the end of May, Varckette said.
• Construction on the Route 84 waterline replacement project is scheduled to start on May 16 at a total cost of $314,700, Varckette said.
• Varckette said the the Memorial Field improvement project is scheduled to start soon and will include the paving of the track, resurfacing of tennis courts and other improvements at a cost of $380,876, funded through an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant.
• During the planning committee meeting, prior to Monday’s meeting council, the possibility of the Geneva Midget Football League making some additional improvements to the facility was discussed, said Geneva City Council President Mario Butera.
• Council also gave the approval for city officials to cooperate with the Geneva Grape Jamboree committee to make the festival a reality after the festival was cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Varckette said the utility billing system will be “off line” from May 20 to May 26 as improvements are made to the system.
• City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said he has been communicating with property violations who have been non-responsive or non-cooperative. He said several property owners have a deadline to meet or they will be taken to court.
