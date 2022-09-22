ORWELL — Village council members decided to put some legislation on hold, moving several resolutions to a second reading on Monday afternoon.
An ordinance to transfer $100,000 from sewer bond funds to pay down debt on a United States Department of Agriculture loan was moved to a second reading after discussion on rainy day funds came up at the meeting.
Orwell Council President Chris Ruks suggested moving to a second reading after Councilwoman Roberta Cozad questioned what kind of resources would be available if there was a major emergency at the sewer plant.
Orwell Water-Wastewater Superintendent Raymond Nevison said there was no way to determine what major expense could occur next. He said the plant last received major work in 2004 and rebuilds of the system are usually needed every 20 years.
A resolution to make $30,000 of safety funds available for needed fire truck repairs was also moved to a second reading. Council had discussed repairs needed on a new truck and needed repairs on existing trucks that have been put on hold for several years.
A resolution to make $6,000 of lands and buildings funds available to move an existing diesel pump and put fencing and a security camera in place to watch it was also moved to a second reading. The project would also add a new gasoline pump for village vehicles.
Council members had discussed the option at a recent work session and Orwell Street Department Superintendent Shane Gregory asked council to approve the project. “We need to look to the future instead of being behind,” he said.
A resolution to hire TD Concrete Leveling was also moved to a second reading. The proposal would have provided $27,175 for sidewalk improvement in the village.
In other business:
• Gregory was approved as zoning inspector for a period ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Stuart Walker was approved to serve on the village’s zoning board of appeals.
• Council moved an ordinance change regarding water and sewer rates to a second reading.
• Council called for a safety committee meeting to continue to review potential “knox box” legislation for area businesses.
• Council had an executive session for personnel that lasted more than one hour and 20 minutes with possible action to follow. Calls to several village leaders to determine if any action was taken were not returned Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.