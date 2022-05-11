CONNEAUT — Council unanimously approved four ordinances on Monday night, updating a number of the city’s zoning codes.
The ordinances will update criteria for conditional uses, the ordinances governing residential zoning districts, and aspects of the city’s code.
The ordinances will define and create some regulations for short term rentals in the city’s code.
Second Ward Councilperson Terry Moisio, who presided over Monday’s meeting, said council went over the ordinances extensively.
“We had several public hearings,” Moisio said. “I would like to thank the planning and zoning commission for all their work on these ordinances.”
The city’s planning and zoning commission worked on the updates for six to seven years, First Ward Councilperson Rick Gaugh said. “I want to personally thank the planning commission,” Gaugh said.
He also thanked former Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith and current Law Director John Lewis.
A public hearing on the four ordinances took place before the meeting. No one from the public spoke at the public hearing.
Multiple meetings between the planning and zoning commission and city council took place since the resolutions were first introduced.
In other business:
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did sonar scanning of the the Conneaut harbor recently, City Manager Jim Hockaday said. “So we’ll have a good idea of any shoaling issues or navigational restrictions,” he said.
He said he would inform council when a report from the scanning was complete.
While they were scanning the harbor, members of the USACE noticed that nearby boaters were in distress. The city’s joint water rescue boat responded, Hockaday said.
“The guys doing the scanning actually probably saved their lives,” he said.
• A resolution to close Broad Street from State Street to Jackson Street for the Conneaut Soap Box Derby from noon on June 17 to 6 p.m. on June 18.
• An ordinance to increase the wage for seasonal laborers from minimum wage to $12 for a person’s first time working for the city, and up to $13 for following years.
• A community image committee meeting will take place today, May 11, at 10 a.m. in Council chambers, and a public works committee meeting will take place on May 12 at 6 p.m. in Council chambers.
