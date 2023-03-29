CONNEAUT — City Council approved a pair of ordinances on Monday night to purchase wetland mitigation credits for the city’s dredged material reclamation facility.
The city will spend $137,500 and $338,000 on a pair of wetland mitigation purchase agreements with the Stream and Wetlands Foundation and the Nature Conservancy respectively.
According to the Ohio EPA, wetland mitigation involves purchasing credits with an approved entity to offset a project’s impacts to the state’s wetlands.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will modify their grant agreement with the city to cover the cost of the mitigation credits.
“This could potentially delay us working on portions of the site, so we want to expedite this process as soon as possible,” he said.
Five acres of the 39.1-acre site have been delineated as wetlands, Hockaday said.
He said he hopes7 the final documents will be received by the city within the next 30 days.
Hockaday said he hopes the issue will not delay the final completion date of the dredged material facility.
The facility, located on Canadian National’s former coal dock, will receive material dredged from the city’s harbor and separate it into its component parts. The facility is necessary due to a law passed in 2015 by the Ohio legislature banning the dumping of dredged material in Lake Erie, starting in 2020.
In other business:
• A barge that capsized near the city’s east breakwall in December was recovered recently, along with an excavator that was attached to it, Hockaday said.
The barge broke loose from its moorings, capsized, and floated down Conneaut Creek on Dec. 23.
Hockaday said he believes the tug that was also lost on Dec. 23 is still missing.
• Last week, Hockaday provided council with an updated list of streets under consideration for paving this year.
“Obviously, this is going to be the most pressing topic of our next work session in April,” he said.
