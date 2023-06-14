GENEVA — City Council voted to disregard a third reading on two pieces of legislation then passed the measures designed to give the city a way to deal with properties in need of attention.
Council has discussed the proposed legislation for months. Geneva Zoning Inspector Noell Sivertsen asked council to pass the legislation because it is costing the city money because of lost taxes and loss of water usage.
Sivertsen said there are 20 vacant commercial properties and 75 vacant residential properties in the city. She said the income tax missed yearly is a combined $23,000.
“We are losing out on income and and property tax and water bills,” she said.
Several council members expressed concern about the wording of the legislation regarding reviewing properties in question.
After much discussion council approved the legislation by a vote of 5-2.
The second piece of legislation involved changes in the regulations regarding the size of vegetation on lawns. It passed 7-0.
In other business:
•The city is awaiting word on an Ohio Department of Development grant that would provide $3 million toward the West Main Street Improvement Project, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette said the grant is vitally important so the city can increase the estimated cost and reduce the amount of the project to be funded. The cost of the project has escalated due to inflation and contractors could not meet the bid specifications so they didn’t put in a bid, he said.
•Varckette said another Ohio Public Works grant has been submitted to help pay for the costs of paving Austin Road (from Cugel Farm to the city-township line). “We should know by the end of the month if our pre-application is chosen to submit a full application,” he said.
•An Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant application has also been submitted to the staet agency seeking approximately $16,000 for the placement of bollards around the newly paved track at Memorial Field.
•Varckette said a $137,200 Community Block Development grant has been approed to improve the rear entrance to the Geneva Senior Center.
“The rear entrance from the parking lot at the senior center has a noncompliant ramp which is hazardous for patrons of the senior center,” Varckette stated in his written report.
•Varckette announced a 5:30 to 7 p.m. scheduled for June 20 to discuss potential Geneva uses of Appalachian Community Grant Program. He said the meeting will be a brainstorming session for are leaders, including the business community, to think about projects that can be “regionally transformational” projects.
•City leaders also scheduled a 5:30 p.m. July 10 public hearing to kick of the budget process for 2024. “It is just taking the first look at what the budget will look like,” said Geneva Tax Clerk Michelle Elek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.