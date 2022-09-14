GENEVA — City council approved three different housekeeping ordinances related to city business on Monday evening.
A resolution to designate public depositories for active and interim monies was approved unanimously on Monday evening, but a vote to pass as an emergency did not have enough votes, so the legislation will not go into effect for 30 days.
Geneva acting finance director Tammy Caya said the legislation should be done every five years, and it hadn’t been done for longer than that. The legislation details how the city interacts with financial institutions.
Council also approved an ordinance that details how the city will pick up a portion of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. City leaders said it was a part of the recently negotiated contracts with city unions.
A street light and levy assessment ordinance was also passed by council to allow payment of street lighting for a year.
“For the past 66 years, the cost of street lighting in the city of Geneva has been paid by special assessment enacted by council,” Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette stated.
Varckette also said the estimate for the Gardiner Conservation Project is up about $86,206, to $609,627, because of inflation since February 2022 when the project was put on hold.
“As stated previously, we have ARPA and NOPEC funds eligible to be used towards the project,” he said. Varckette recommended going through with the project because it will save money over the long-haul
Varckette said he will continue to interact with financial institutions to finalize a financial package for council to review on Sept. 26. The company works on conservation projects that allow municipalities to leverage long-term savings to investments.
The federal authorization to advertise for the West Main project has been finalized, on Aug. 31, and contracts are presently out for bid. “The bid opening is scheduled for Sept. 23,” Varckette said.
The project is likely to take 20 to 22 months once started, with final costs to be determined when the bids are opened, Varckette said.
In other business:
• Councilman Jeff Griffiths asked Varckette to put American Recovery Partnership Act fund priorities in a written form for council to review. Varckette said he would.
• Council Chairman Mario Butera appointed Chris DeLuca to the planning commission; and re-appointed Randy Fobell to the ARC Board, Anthony Capo to the Civil Service Commission and Heidi Barringer to the Sustainability Commission.
