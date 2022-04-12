GENEVA — City council approved an ordinance providing a $4,119,300 Water Pollution Control Loan fund loan for the West Main Street project scheduled to start in the fall.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the loan was an essential part of the $7,410,500 project that will include a complete rebuilding of the road.
Geneva Wastewater Department Superintendent Brandon Averill said the the work must go 15 feet deep to rebuild the base of the road, where sanitary sewers were constructed in the early 1900s.
“Essentially we have to replace what was put in in 1908,” Averill said.
He said each lateral must be replaced and the sand under the ground is some of the “worst” in Ohio, creating challenges for the contractors.
Geneva City Council President Mario Butera said that is why the road hasn’t been repaved because there would be new potholes within two months because of the condition well beneath the road surface.
Varckette explained the necessity of the loan fund at the last council meeting. A 25-minute executive session took place before council voted to approve the project.
A variety of other grants and loan options will pay the balance of the project, according to a written report provided by Varckette. Work is scheduled to begin in the fall if everything falls into place as planned.
Varckette said the price of the project will be up in the air to some degree until the bids are finalized for the project.
In other business
• Varckette announced Lt. John Camper of the South Euclid Police Department has been hired as the new Geneva police chief and is scheduled to start on May 2.
• Council passed an ordinance locking in salt contracts and an ordinance allowing the amendment of the 2022 budget through appropriations and transfers.
• Varckette said the appropriations and transfers were to fund four infrastructure projects to be undertaken in 2022, the debt service on a loader purchased in 2021 and other minor expenses.
• Averill shared details regarding the implementation of a new system at the wastewater treatment plant. He said the new technology makes a major difference in the control of major water intakes to the system.
• Geneva Street Department Supervisor Tim Bittner said city workers are evaluating the roads and applying cold patch where needed. He said supply and fuel costs are increasing steadily and he will try and get the best deals possible.
He said 700 tons of salt were used this winter.
• Varckette asked council to have a dispatch agreement with the village of Geneva-on-the-Lake ready for the next council meeting. He said a “give-and-take” negotiation concluded with a proposed contract covering 2022, 2023 and 2024 in place with fee increases of 2.94 percent, 2.14 percent and 2.10 percent, respectively.
• Varckette said a tentative three-year contract has been agreed upon with the city firefighters and negotiations are continuing with three other unions representing city workers.
• An Ashtabula County representative is scheduled to attend an April 25 work session to discuss the proposed inter-governmental agreement dealing with the collection of lodging taxes.
• The planning commission agreed to discuss elements of the current contract with the Geneva Youth Football league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.