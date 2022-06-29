CONNEAUT — Council voted to approve demolition contracts on three commercial properties and a number of residential properties at a Monday night meeting.
Contracts for the demolition of the commercial properties were awarded to Conneaut-based Hugh’s Excavating. Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said there were multiple competitive bids for the commercial structure demolitions.
Hockaday said each commercial demolition had the potential to be more than $50,000. The total cost of the three demolitions is $57,630.
The contract for residential demolitions was awarded to C and J Contractors, for a maximum cost of $116,400.
The demolitions will be paid for with grant funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Hockaday praised former Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith for his work shepherding the commercial properties through the legal process.
The city currently has court orders to demolish the buildings.
“We will seek repayment of the grant funds,” Hockaday said.
Liens will be put on the properties if the funds are not repaid. The owner of two of the properties has been cooperative with the city, Hockaday said.
He said the properties have been on the city’s radar for quite some time.
Council President Jon Arcaro thanked everyone who brought the demolition contracts to fruition.
“Unfortunately, we have to use taxpayer dollars to take care of people’s property, who allow it to become dilapidated and unsafe,” Arcaro said.
In other business:
• Hockaday said the repaving work on Route 20, which is being overseen by ODOT, is contractually required to be completed by the end of July. He said there will be a daily penalty if the work is not completed by that time.
Grinding and laying of an intermediate course of asphalt needs to be completed from the area of Conneaut Plaza west to the North Kingsville line, then a final course of asphalt will need to be applied to the road, then manhole cover heights will need to be adjusted. Milling work is expected to start on the west side of town after July 4. Sidewalk ramps downtown are expected to be worked on this week, and curb ramps just east of Parrish Road will need to be readdressed.
“That’s a lot of work in a very short period of time,” Hockaday said.
The city is not sitting back passively, he said.
Councilman Terry Moisio thanked Hockaday for communicating with ODOT regarding the project.
• Information about the city’s planned dredged material facility will be presented at council’s work session in July. The facility will separate materials dredged from the city’s harbor into its component parts, which can them be sold. The facility is necessary due to a ban on dumping dredged material into Lake Erie that went into effect in 2020.
• Council approved a resolution to increase Hockaday’s salary, following a performance review. The increase was in line with raises given to other city employees this year, Arcaro said.
“We appreciate your service to the city,” Arcaro said.
