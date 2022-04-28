Due to incorrect information provided to the Star Beacon the $22,967 of annual revenue for a renewal operating levy in Andover on the May 3 primary ballot was stated incorrectly.
Trending Video
Warren Dillaway
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ASHTABULA [emdash] Caroline Colucci Asmus, 97, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, with her husband at her side. One of ten children and the last surviving family member of Adolpho and Mary Margaret(Landolfi) Colucci, Caroline was born on August 18, 1924, in Ashtabula, Ohio. Although she liv…
HARTSGROVE [emdash] William F. Camp, 81, died November 25, 2021, born August 14, 1940. A memorial service officiated by Jeff Camp, Saturday, May 7, 2022, Montville Church of Christ, 9601 Madison Rd., Montville, OH 44064. Condolences painefuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- New ATV park, campground and concert venue being constructed in Monroe Township
- Construction to start on River Bend Hotel in June
- Geneva teachers union votes 110-1 for no confidence in superintendent
- No charges after Seuffert investigation
- Buckeye Local Schools' IT coordinator indicted on three felonies
- Three injured in two-vehicle crash
- Jefferson graduate Perry 'superexcited' about MMA pro debut
- AACS Board of Education promotes Rapose to nutrition services supervisor
- 'No-confidence' vote tabled in Jefferson council meeting
- Fiery crash claims life of Jamestown woman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.