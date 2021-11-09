Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids at ACMC

ASHTABULA — Most children and all teens can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at Ashtabula County Medical Center.
The hospital has administered about 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines since they became available in January. That number will increase now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 5 and older.
ACMC pediatricians have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 5 to 11, as well as for those ages 12 to 17.
Children should get the vaccine because they can be infected with and spread the virus. There are long-term health problems associated with COVID-19.
Research has shown the vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children, and side effects of the vaccine were similar to those seen in adults but milder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ACMC pediatricians will give the vaccine by appointment for children already under their care or primary care provider. To schedule an appointment, call 440-997-6980.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and through local health departments.
ACMC also offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot for adults at the vaccine clinic in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza on Lake Avenue.
The CDC recommends a booster for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. The booster is also recommended at least six months after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna for anyone 65 years of age and older, anyone 18 years of age and older who has underlying medical conditions, or anyone who lives or works in a setting with high risk of contracting the virus.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 first dose, second dose or booster, call 440-997-6969, option 1. If you are receiving the second dose or booster, please bring your vaccine card and identification to the appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.