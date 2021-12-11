State Senator Sandy O’Brien announced in a news release on Thursday the OHIO Senate’s passage of Substitute House Bill 169, which allocates federal COVID-19 relief funding to schools, childcare, healthcare, law enforcement and first responders.
The bill, which allocates $4.18 billion in relief funding to various entities, passed the Ohio Senate 32-1 on Wednesday, according to Ohio Legislature records.
“I’m glad to provide financial aid for the businesses hurt by COVID,” O’Brien said in a news release. “The pandemic has been especially devastating for small business owners.”
The majority of the funding, $2.47 billion, will go to Ohio schools, which will go to public and private schools, as well as county Boards of Developmental Disabilities, Educational Service Centers and Joint Vocational School Districts, according to the release.
The bill allocates $639 million for childcare grants, to help parents afford childcare. The bill would provide $1 billion in healthcare funding, targeted for employee retention, according to the release.
The bill also includes $250 million for law enforcement agencies across the state. The funds are part of a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine to help law enforcement and first responders.
According to a news release from DeWine’s office, $175 million would be used to help communities that have experienced an increase in violent crime, or have had difficulties combatting violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining $75 million in funding would help first responders deal with stress and other trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release from DeWine’s office.
The bill was initially introduced in the Ohio House, and was significantly altered by the Senate.
