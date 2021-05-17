Nearly a third of county residents vaccinated

Nearly one third of Ashtabula County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On Monday, ODH reported that 33.03 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 32,120 county residents are fully vaccinated. The county is still lagging behind the state average of 37.54 percent of residents who are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
Just under 37.6 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ODH. That is below the statewide average of 42.7 percent.
Nationwide, 47.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 37 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to ODH, 6,904 Ashtabula County residents have contracted COVID-19. There have been 345 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, and 172 county residents have died because of the disease, according to ODH.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced an update to the state’s Vax-A-Million sweepstakes, a program to give away a million dollars to a vaccinated state resident each week for five weeks. People will have to opt into the sweepstakes, DeWine said.
Ohio residents can opt in by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or calling 1-833-427-5634, DeWine said.
“Once you’re in, you’re in, so you don’t have to reregister every week,” DeWine said.
People between the age of 12 and 17 are eligible to win a scholarship to a state school.
