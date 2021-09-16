GENEVA — Starting next week, whether or not masks will be required by the Geneva Area City Schools will be based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
At a school board meeting on Wednesday night, Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn described the plan to the board and visitors.
"I know I was asked last board meeting. as well as by some others via email, about when would we mandate masks," Hrina-Treharn said.
Hrina-Treharn said every other Friday, beginning Sept. 17, she will check the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days in the district's three most populous zip codes, the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days, and the number of new cases in the district in the last two weeks.
The numbers will be given a point value, and the three values will determine whether masks are mandated in Geneva schools.
"I will pull the data this Friday, and then an all-call will go out to parents on Sunday night, so that they know what we will be doing starting on Monday," Hrina-Treharn said. "Wherever we fall, based on our data, that will be for two weeks."
As of Thursday afternoon, 20 students and five staff members have tested positive, according to the district's website.
At the start of the year, masks were strongly recommended for people entering school buildings.
In other business:
• Members of the district administration spoke to the board to provide information about the start of the school year.
Geneva High School Principal Douglas Wetherholt thanked the custodial and housekeeping staff at Geneva High School for the work they did cleaning the school before students returned for the year.
Eight students graduated from the district's summer school program, Wetherholt said.
He thanked the board for helping district employees deal with everything that has been going on for the last several months.
Geneva Middle School Principal David Riley said the school had a great opening. The middle school is looking at test results going back to 2016 to look for trends and find ways to improve, he said.
Julie Gustin, principal of Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School, said the housekeeping and custodial staff went above and beyond to make the school look good for the first day of school.
Cork Elementary Principal Melissa Doherty said the start of the year has gone well, with the exception of some issues at dismissal caused by a small parking lot. "We're working on that," she said. Doherty thanked everyone for their hard work making the start of the year go so well.
Cork and Austinburg elementary schools will be holding full scale safety drills, Doherty said.
Austinburg Elementary Principal Amy Burzanko said some positions had to be shuffled due to a lack of staffing. The school's enrollment dropped last year due to COVID-19, and rebounded somewhat this year, Burzanko said.
