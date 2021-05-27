GENEVA — Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and other administrators are reviewing ways to spend the $1.16 million scheduled to come their way from the latest federal coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.
“There have been some calls to the state. It is still spotty [as far as firm guidelines]. We are getting bits and pieces,” Varckette said.
“I would love to spend that money on paving,” said Geneva City Council Vice President William Buskirk. He said that is likely not an allowable use of the funds.
Varckette said local governments are all searching through available information regarding the grants that are scheduled to start showing up in the next four to six weeks — half of the $1.6 million to start and then the second half in about a year.
“There has been a lot of discussion on what needs to be done to receive the funds,” Varckette said.
During the meeting, two ordinances were approved to allow the acceptance of the American Rescue Fund money.
One of the items discussed at council related to storm water expenditures that are likely to be an allowable use.
Buskirk expressed hopes that the second batch could then be used to pay for some of the actual work on the storm water project.
“There is a whole lot to prioritize,” said Councilman Jeffrey Griffiths.
In other business
• Varckette said an application for Transportation Improvement District funding should be accomplished by the end of the week. He said the city is seeking $150,000 to help change the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 534 to help with expected increased truck traffic to the city’s industrial park.
• Varckette said City Hall will be reopened to the public June 2 with employees and visitors who are vaccinated no longer having to wear masks, but those who have not been vaccinated are expected to wear masks.
“We are relying our employees to follow the policy,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.