Face coverings required indoors on KSU campuses

ASHTABULA — With a substantial spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 across the country, Kent State University is returning to previous practices for face coverings.
Face coverings will be required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on all Kent State campuses. Classes begin Thursday.
The decision was made to ensure a safe start to the new academic year, said Susan Stocker, dean and chief administrative officer.
“I am excited to welcome students to our campus for the start of a new academic year. I want to congratulate our students on choosing a quality education that’s affordable,” she said.
“Whether you are vaccinated or not, the protocol on all Kent State campuses is to wear a mask while in the classroom. We want to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy. Of course, the best recommendation is to get vaccinated.”
Exceptions to this mask requirement are students working alone in an enclosed space such as a private office or lab, those actively eating or drinking in the campus dining hall and those involved in an active workout at an indoor gymnasium.
Instructors who have opted to teach in-person classes may choose to not wear a face covering while teaching if they can maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from their students.
Students requesting a pass from wearing a face covering should contact Student Accessibility Services at sas@kent.edu or by calling 330-672-3391. Faculty or staff seeking an accommodation should email Kent State’s Office of Compliance, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action at aa_eeo@kent.edu or call 330-672-2038.
