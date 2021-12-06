ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County is now No. 1 in the state when it comes to cases of COVID-19.
The county is experiencing a major surge — 103 new cases as of Nov. 30 — and 16 Ashtabula County residents have died in the past three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
In an ongoing effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a network across Ohio is studying samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus that causes the disease. An upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Ashtabula sewer-shed, which serves the city of Ashtabula and parts of Saybrook and Ashtabula townships.
This trend is an early indicator that cases of COVID-19 in the community may be increasing. Residents should be on alert and remain vigilant in their efforts to social distance, wear face coverings, and adhere to prevention efforts such as frequent hand-washing and sanitizing.
"Vaccination is still the best line of defense to lessen the chances of extreme illness or hospitalization," City Manager Jim Timonere said. "Mask up, get vaccinated and be safe if you are going into large crowds."
The information gathered from the appearance of COVID-19 in the Ashtabula watershed is being used by the Ashtabula City and Ashtabula County health departments in conjunction with community case numbers, and other COVID-19 related data, to make inform decisions about the pandemic.
The health departments have alerted healthcare providers, nursing homes and other shared- living facilities to be prepared for a potential increase in cases.
The increase of COVID-19 cases in communities is typically tracked by testing people with symptoms, an indicator that lags behind the actual spread of the disease. Research has shown that non-infectious RNA (ribonucleic acid) from the virus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater as many as three to seven days before those infections lead to increases in case counts or hospitalizations. This means that monitoring raw wastewater in sewage collection systems can provide an early warning of disease increase in a community.
The Ashtabula wastewater treatment plant has demonstrated a sustained increase recorded from Nov. 16-28. This sustained increase in viral load demonstrates that there may be community increased transmission and citizens are cautioned to follow safe COVID-19 protocols.
