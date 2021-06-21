If you've put off renewing your driver's license, identification card or vehicle registration during the COVID-19 pandemic, time is running out to renew them.
In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio General Assembly passed a law that allowed license plates, ID cards and vehicle registrations that expired on or after March 9 to be extended to Dec. 1, 2020. A subsequent law extended the date to July 1 of this year.
When the first extension of expiration dates was passed, there had been 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths in the state, according to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health on Monday, there have been a total of 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 in the state, and more than 20,000 deaths from the disease.
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles estimates that there are 160,000 and 270,000 expired vehicle registrations statewide, BMV spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer said in an email.
Many functions of the BMV can be accomplished online, through www.oplates.com, according to a press release from the BMV. For those who have to visit a physical location, the BMV has a virtual queuing system, "Get In Line Online," available at bmv.ohio.gov, to cut down on wait times.
July 1 also marks the the end of provisions allowing online meetings. Steve Irwin, spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, said the online meeting provision will end on July 1, unless the General Assembly acts to move the deadline.
A number of municipalities in Ashtabula County took advantage of the ability to meet online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
