Ashtabula County has dropped out of the top five counties in the state in new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to information released by Gov. Mike DeWine on social media on Thursday.
Ashtabula County had a total of 60.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to DeWine. Ashtabula County still has the 10th highest rate of new cases in the state, and is well above the average of 39.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.
In May, Ashtabula County was the number one county in the state for new COVID-19 cases.
Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported by the Ashtabula County Health Department for the week ending on June 8, according to information from the Ashtabula County Health Department. A total of 191 people have died from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, according to the Ashtabula County Health Department.
That number is higher than the number of deaths reported by the Ohio Department of Health. County Health Department officials previously said the discrepancy is due to delays at the state level.
More than 90 percent of cases are from community spread, according to the Ashtabula County Health Department.
Just under 41 percent of Ashtabula County residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 36.8 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
Statewide, 46.4 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just under 41 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated against the disease, according to ODH.
