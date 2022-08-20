ASHTABULA — A summer of cooperation and training has increased the ability of area law enforcement agencies to respond to potential scenarios they hope they will never face.
Thirty law enforcement officials have taken training this summer to better react to potential violence in a school, said Lt. William Parkomaki of the Ashtabula Police Department who has been coordinating training sessions since the late 1990s.
Elena Caruso, a coordinator the EMS Training and Disaster Prepared Institute at UH Hospitals, also attended the training and the hospital provided 30 first-aid kits for the participants.
She said emergency service have to work closely with police and fire departments and everyone needs to have as much training as possible. Caruso said the hospital attempts to help safety forces have the necessary equipment to do their jobs.
A kit with supplies to make a tourniquet was given to the 30 officers who participated in the program.
“I’ve been in emergency services for 21 years. ... This is amazing training they are getting,” she said.
Parkomaki said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell got together early this summer with Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
“It [the training] give them a little bit of experience to draw on in a real world situation,” he said.
The officers gather live out various scenarios and make potential life and death decisions in a venue where nobody gets hurt.
Parkomaki said nine different agencies participated including the Ashtabula Police Department, the sheriff’s department, police departments i n Andover, Orwell, Roaming Shores, Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Conneaut and the Ashtabula County Adult Probation Department.
“This last scenario [accomplished Thursday at Pymatuning Valley High School] is coming straight out of Evalde,” Parkomaki said.
After each exercise the officer debrief with the leaders and talk out the positive or negative ways they responded which will hopefully make them more able to make a good decision if a real life situation arrises.
