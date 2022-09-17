Projects long on the drawing table are starting to take form at various locations throughout Ashtabula County.
A Marriott Suites Hotel is moving along quickly as the wooden first floor is under way in front of the hotel’s elevator shaft on the far western side of the SPIRE Institute property in Harpersfield Township.
The hotel will help provide rooms for participants and visitors to large athletic events on the campus.
The River Bend Hotel is also being built in Ashtabula Harbor after plans were held up by the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation of the structure is already being built.
Another condominium, adjacent to already completed structures, is under way on Bridge Street in Ashtabula. Another home is being built on the old Harbor High School property where five houses already stand.
