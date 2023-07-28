ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center is one year into construction of its new Patient Care Tower, set to open by summer 2024.
When completed, the 115,000-square-foot, four-story facility will feature 55 new patient rooms (including 10 in the Intensive Care Unit), five new operating rooms, 24 new Emergency Department rooms, expanded space for the ACMC Wound Healing Center, an atrium, meeting/conference space, and more.
ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Leonard Stepp, Jr., said construction is going well.
“We were fortunate to have such a mild winter,” he said. “There were very few days that the crews had to delay work, which has helped keep us on track for the opening. We cannot wait to welcome our first patient next summer.”
Earlier this year, ACMC celebrated the Topping Out Ceremony when the final steel beam was placed atop the new structure.
Caregivers and community members were able to sign the beam then watch as a crane lifted it to two steelworks who then secured it in place.
Stepp said it was a moment that had been many years in the making.
“During our early planning for the new patient care tower, we focused on the needs of our current and future patients and caregivers,” he said. “Every aspect of the project – from new technology to the design of the rooms and hallways to the aesthetics – was designed to enhance quality of care and the comfort and safety of our patients and caregivers.”
ACMC’s new patient care tower will become the front entrance to the hospital. Patients who are coming to the ACMC campus for a provider office visit will still be able to enter through the Medical Office Building. There will be plenty of parking in both locations.
A dedicated driveway will lead ambulances and patients to the entrance of the new Emergency Department.
The helipad will be relocated to be nearer to the ambulance entrance.
“Approximately 30,000 patients visit our Emergency Department each year,” Stepp said. “Our expanded Emergency Department will reduce wait times and allow us to begin treatment sooner. The new rooms will also provide more privacy for patients and families.”
The second floor of the facility is dedicated to surgery and pre/post operative care. The new surgical suite has more operating rooms, which should also reduce the wait time for a surgery to be scheduled.
The operating rooms are larger and designed to allow for technological enhancements as they are developed.
The third floor will house the Intensive Care Unit and inpatient rooms. The fourth floor will be all inpatient rooms.
All patient rooms throughout the new tower will be private rooms with private restroom facilities and room-controlled heating and air conditioning. The rooms will have ample space for family to visit as well as space for in-room physical and occupational therapy sessions.
“We know the patient experience is significantly better in a private room, which isn’t something we could always provide in the current hospital,” Stepp said.
“Patient comfort has been a primary focus throughout the planning and design of the new patient care tower.”
In 2024, ACMC celebrates its 120th anniversary.
“For 119 years, Ashtabula and the surrounding communities have supported ACMC – by choosing us for their care. We are grateful for that support,” he said.
“Opening the new patient care tower during our 120th year demonstrates our commitment to Ashtabula County and is our promise to continue to be here for next 100 years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.