By MARK TODD
CONNEAUT — Construction continues at Conneaut Township Park, but the work shouldn’t severely hamper access to the popular lakefront attraction for the upcoming holiday weekend.
A hoped-for July 1 completion date for the park’s new concession stand/restroom building will not be met, officials said. Instead, the grand opening has been pushed back a month to the start of August, said Michael Smith, vice-president of the park’s Board of Commissioners.
Supply chain issues have delayed the project, Smith said. Crews with VendRick Construction of Brookfield are doing interior work — plumbing, electrical hookups and installing equipment needed for the concession stand, he said.
“They seem to be progressing,” Smith said.
Construction began last year after a pause prompted by a big spike in cost caused by COVID-19. The building will cost $1.27 million, more than twice the original estimate.
“The pandemic really put a stake in our hearts,” Smith said.
Tax levy revenue and grants are helping to finance the work.
If the new timetable holds, the park should be fully functional in time for D-Day Conneaut, the annual World War II re-enactment held at the park the third weekend of August.
Because of the completion delay, commissioners do not plan to open the concession stand this year. Traditionally, the stand closes for the season soon after Labor Day. Such a tight 2023 operating window would be unfair to a vendor, Smith said.
Instead, commissioners are exploring the idea of bring food trucks to the park for the balance of summer, Smith said. Portable toilets may also be located near the beachfront picnic pavilion, he said.
Another big-ticket park project is already in the books. The rebuild of a small stone bridge that lifts vehicles over a small stream was finished a few weeks ago.
Technicians with Union Industrial Contractors of Ashtabula disassembled the decades-old bridge stone by stone and shored up weak spots. Improvements were added, including troughs that direct runoff water away from the corners of the span to help prolong its lifespan.
When repairs were finished, the stones were reinstalled, like a giant jigsaw puzzle. “Stones were put in their exact same places,” Smith said.
Commissioners were pleased with the results of the $261,699 project. “It turned out very well,” Smith said.
Because of the building project, the park’s middle access driveway off Lake Road remains closed to traffic. Parking lots can be reached via east- and west-side drives.
Visitors have been very understanding and accepting of the improvement projects, Smith said.
“Very much so,” he said. “They realize it’s a temporary inconvenience for a permanent improvement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.