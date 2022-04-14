CONNEAUT — United Church of Christ, 211 Buffalo St., will host the Boy Scout Troop No. 34 Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 16.
The breakfast will run from 8 a.m.-noon.
Breakfast for adults (13-59) is $16. Seniors (60-plus) will be $5. Children (3-12) will be $4. Children under the age of 3 eat for free.
UCC also will host a craft class on Wednesday. April 20. The class is open to the public at a cost of $10. Call the church at 440-599-8744 by Monday, April 18 to reserve a spot.
