CONNEAUT – After more than a century of services, Sunday morning marks the last time worshipers will gather at Saint Mary Church in Conneaut.
A special Mass to note the closing of the church will be held at 11 a.m. The Most Rev. David J. Bonner, bishop of Youngstown, will celebrate Sunday’s closing Mass and also lead a 1 p.m. Eucharistic Holy Hour at St. Frances Cabrini Church, also in Conneaut.
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced in early February the decision to close the church and the building was essentially shuttered soon after.
A large turnout is expected for Sunday morning’s farewell, Justin Huyck, the diocese’s director of communications, said this week. “[The Mass] allows for some closure,” he said.
With the action, St. Frances Cabrini becomes the last church in Corpus Christi Parish, created by the 2008 merger of Saint Mary and Saint Frances Cabrini parishes. St. Frances Cabrini has been the parish’s primary worship site since 2020, according to a statement released by the diocese earlier this year.
The decision to close the church, dedicated 135 years ago, followed years of study by the parish’s pastoral and finance councils. The cost of supporting two church buildings, coupled with declining membership, factored into the decision, officials said in February’s announcement.
In January, local parish officials, along with parish finance and pastoral councils, formally petitioned the diocese to close the church.
All sacred items and objects in Saint Mary Church will be cataloged and removed by archival specialists in the diocese, Huyck said. No decision has been made regarding the future of the building, he said.
“Right now we are focusing on the closing Mass,” he said. “We will go forward from there.”
Construction of St. Mary Church at Chestnut and State streets began in 1887, according to a history written by city resident Mary L. Lardi. Stone and brick work was completed by late summer of that year, followed by the installation of a slate roof and steeple in November 1887, according to Lardi’s history. Interior trim work, including woodwork and plastering, was finished by late August 1888 and the church was formally dedicated two months later.
The years would bring many renovations and refinements, including the construction of St. Mary School on property adjacent to the church in 1901 (the school was closed in 1972 and demolished in the late 1990s), and the debut of a recreation building in the early 1950s, according to Lardi’s history. An addition to the original church, doubling its size, came in 1927.
Church leadership hopes Sunday’s closing Mass provides a special moment for parishioners.
“People need a chance to say goodbye,” Huyck said. “It’s a sacred moment.”
