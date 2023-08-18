CONNEAUT –—A secure haven for Conneaut’s older children could open its doors within a few weeks.
The Conneaut Youth Center hopes to debut next month in the former First United Methodist Church building at Buffalo and Madison streets, a temporary location until a permanent site is found, said Bridget Rand, CYC director and Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ representative for Conneaut.
“It’s very close to becoming a reality,” she said.
A fundraiser for the center will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Breakwall BBQ at Conneaut’s marina. A portion of the profits earned by the lakefront restaurant during that time will be given to the project. Musicians and vendors will also be on hand for the event.
The faith-based, non-denominational center will offer a variety of organized activities for local middle- and high school-aged kids, including games, homework assistance and tutoring services, Rand said. “It will also be a safe place just to come and talk to someone,” she said.
Area churches that have embraced the project will provide volunteer staffers, she said.
Presently, four churches have agreed to provide the center with helpers, cash donations, supplies or food for snacks, Rand said. More churches will be approached for assistance, she said.
“We’ve seen an overwhelming amount of support from the community,” Rand said. “Without it we wouldn’t be where we are right now.”
The initiative is the brainchild of local resident and businesswoman Ann Wiley, who two years ago returned from a vacation impressed with a similar operation she discovered in a Florida town, Rand said. “It was a place that’s safe and where kids could grow,” she said.
At the start, Conneaut’s center will share space in the former church with D-Day Ohio Inc., which stages the D-Day Conneaut event now under way at Township Park. The CYC will use two “large spaces” in the building.
Next week, once D-Day Conneaut has passed, Rand said she will explore the space in detail to “get a full list of what we need.” Meanwhile, the search continues for a venue the CYC can call its own, Rand said.
Saturday’s event is geared to raising money to help support the center, which is seeking non-profit status. Proceeds will also help pay Rand’s salary, she said.
Several vendors selling baked goods, arts, crafts and other items are scheduled to attend, Rand said. Also on the day’s schedule are musical performances, a 50-50 drawing and silent auction of goodies donated by businesses, she said.
The center will help fill a void Rand said exists in the city. “There’s not a lot for kids to do in Conneaut,
Organizers hope for a good turnout, given the event occurs a very short walk from the city’s premiere tourist attraction. “We’re super excited to have it on D-Day weekend,” Rand said.
