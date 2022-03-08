Conneaut woman has ties to Ukraine

CONNEAUT — For Jean Szilagyi of Conneaut, no news about her beloved Ukraine is bad news, indeed.
Szilagyi is deeply involved in medical missions that have served Ukraine and other parts of the world for more than 25 years. Communication with mission organizers in Ukraine have steadily dwindled as Russia’s invasion of the embattled nation intensifies.
Phone calls to Ukraine, once routine, cannot be completed, Szilagyi said.
“I can’t get through,” she said.
Messages received through other means, such as social media, have been chilling, Szilagyi said. A recent contact relayed, “We are all good and safe. There is bombing,” she said.
Szilagyi’s involvement with the country began with her late husband, the Rev. Stephen Szilagyi, who was born in Ukraine. In the mid-1990s, Stephen Szilagyi launched an organization, Sharing America’s Resources Abroad, that over the years has sent medical equipment worth millions of dollars to Ukraine, Hungary and countries around the globe. SARA, which is affiliated with United Church of Christ, has also helped doctors in other countries receive up-to-date medical training in the United States.
The couple have been honored by Ukraine for their humanitarian efforts and enjoyed unprecedented access to the country’s government officials.
SARA’s operations in Ukraine — which Jean Szilagyi helps oversee — include charities and facilities that directly benefit children, including an orphanage. Maintaining contact with them all has been difficult at best since the invasion began, she said.
The latest information received indicates the operations are so far unaffected, she said.
“Where we go [in the Transcarpathia region] is safe, but some children have been moved,” she said. “The only thing we hear is ‘We’re good, we’re safe.’”
On Tuesday, the United Nations reported as many as two million people may have already fled the country. Szilagyi said she understood many are seeking refuge as far away as Poland and Slovakia.
“People are literally running for their lives,’” she said. “It’s terrible, just terrible.”
The Szilagyis’ own a home in the region, and a son works as a dentist in nearby Hungary. Her last trip abroad came in 2019.
“I don’t know when I’ll get over there,” she said.
The people of Ukraine have long lived with the fear of Russian aggression, Szilagyi said.
“Every day there was the feeling an invasion could occur,” she said.
Watching news coverage of the invasion can be emotionally wrenching, Szilagyi said. Watching television images of Russian tanks and soldiers in cities Szilagyi knows intimately is difficult, she said.
“Kyiv [the nation’s capital] is a beautiful city — or was,” she said. “Every time someone posts the Ukraine national anthem [on the internet], I get a little weepy.”
Russian conquest of the country will be difficult in part because of Ukraine’s vastness, Szilagyi said. Comparable to Texas in size, Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe [Russia is first].
How will the conflict end? Szilagyi is cautiously optimistic.
“I have a hunch and a hope the Russians will be sent back to Russia,” she said.
