CONNEAUT — Township Park is again ready for its annual, mid-August close-up.
For more than 20 years, the lakefront park has hosted D-Day Conneaut, the premier World War II re-enactment in the country. The event attracts more than 1,000 re-enactors and thousands of visitors over its three days (Aug. 18-20).
The park was picked because of its remarkable resemblance to the Normandy beaches invaded by Allied forces on June 6, 1944. Just like the real thing in France, the park features a wide, expansive beach that ends at the base of sizable bluffs.
Township Park’s role in the event began in 1998, when a German TV crew used the park for a program about the Normandy Invasion. A handful of re-enactors from the region were recruited to portray Allied soldiers.
After filming was complete, some of those re-enactors remembered the park and its layout, and suggested it when planning began for D-Day/World War II event.
When it debuted in 1999, D-Day Conneaut was a pipsqueak compared to the spectacle that will be presented in a few days. At the start, only a couple hundred re-enactors participated and attendance was so sparse visitors were allowed to park next to campsites.
Today, the weekend sees much of the park filled with history – vehicles, tents, booths and all the trappings that evoke the 1940s.
Prepping the park for the event takes work, but staff are now old hands at the task, said Michael Smith, vice-president of the park’s board of commissioners.
“It will be business as usual,” Smith said. “Nothing really different. It will pretty much be as it has been.”
Event-related work for park employees begins about a week ahead of Day One, Smith said. Employees erect fencing designed to funnel spectators to entry points. Employees also remove sections of the boardwalk that connect parking lots to the water’s edge to keep them safe from heavy military vehicles – like tanks – that rumble on the sand.
Cost of the extra labor is paid by D-Day Ohio Inc., which stages the re-enactment, Smith said.
The organization also pays to haul away the extra trash generated over the weekend, said Betsy Bashore, D-Day Ohio chief executive officer. Park workers help maximize storage space in the trash bins by flattening boxes and compacting garbage where possible, she said.
Organizers routinely heap praise on the park employees and habitually express their appreciation for the park’s cooperation.
Workers and their boss, Superintendent Kevin Lemmo, deserve credit for their role in keeping D-Day Conneaut in Conneaut, Smith said.
“Kevin will be steering the ship,” he said.
