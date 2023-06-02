CONNEAUT — It’s an ice cream lover’s dream job — the opportunity to taste three new frozen treats at the Conneaut Dairy Queen.
More than 300 Conneaut Middle School students recently pitched new Blizzard creations to Keith Schreiber, owner of the Conneaut Dairy Queen, 1009 Main St., in hopes that their idea would be featured on the menu for a limited time.
The top three winning flavors — Campfire Mix, Chunk O’ Chip and Cotton Candy Carnival — are available today from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. for a community voting day.
“The weather has been beautiful, so we expect a good crowd,” Schreiber said.
Conneaut Dairy Queen customers will have the opportunity to purchase the innovative Blizzard flavors, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Conneaut Middle School.
The top-selling Blizzard flavor from today’s event will stay on the menu for a month.
The contest is part of a Junior Achievement (JA) Innovation Challenge, which immerses middle school students in the world of business by challenging them to develop a new Blizzard flavor.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this unique program to Conneaut Middle School,” said Anthony Pascarella, program manager of Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio (Ashtabula). “The students really look forward to this program, and it’s a great way to wrap up the school year.”
Guided by JA volunteers and Conneaut educators, students learned how to work together to practice entrepreneurial thinking, and experience the creativity, sense of accomplishment, and excitement that comes with solving a real-world business challenge.
Students also learned about their investor [Keith Schreiber], the history of Dairy Queen and the DQ Blizzard, and the cost of creating a new DQ Blizzard flavor.
The Innovation Challenge workshop concluded with presentations to Schreiber, Conneaut City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley, Lori McLaughlin from Biscotti’s Restaurant and Conneaut Municipal Judge Nick Iarocci.
“The kids really enjoyed doing it,” Schreiber said. “We are glad to be a part of it.”
Iarocci said he had a great time watching the presentations and tasting the new Blizzard flavors.
“I loved the presentations, the work that went into preparation and the energy,” he said. “I enjoyed all of the recipes, but I really liked Campfire Mix.”
Since 1952, Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio has been an active force in the life skills and educational enrichment programs in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. JA annually reaches thousands of students in K-12 classrooms with its financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs. JA’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy. Visit www.easternohio.ja.org for more information.
