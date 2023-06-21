CONNEAUT — The first three phases of a project to create a local water rescue and recovery team are complete, thanks to fundraising by area businesses and civic organizations.
Kori Marcy Campbell said discussions began a little more than two years ago about the need for a local search and rescue team after the swimming death of a Pittsburgh firefighter.
The man died while trying to save his son in the gap on the western edge of the breakwall in Conneaut.
Campbell said discussions with the Conneaut Fire Department led to a Pittsburgh-area fire department bringing their technology to Conneaut for review. Those involved in the project decided different technology would be needed to be effective in rescue operations instead of recovery.
Grants were obtained to purchase two sonar units at a cost of $8,000. The next phase involved equipment and training for eight divers who will be a part of the Conneaut Water Rescue and Recovery Team.
The fundraising occurred through the Conneaut Rotary Club and an event to thank donors took place Monday evening at Biscotti’s Restaurant in Conneaut.
One of the sonar devices has been placed in the Conneaut Police Department boat and a second will be available for use in one of the two fire department vessels available to the city.
Conneaut Assistant Fire Chief Steve Sanford said the new response team will better serve the community as rescues are more likely with the new technology. He said the equipment will also be available for mutual aid throughout Ashtabula County.
Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee said creating the team from scratch has been a challenge.
“I think we are moving along at a good pace,” he said.
Lee said more diver training is planned for July. “We are pretty much surface only [right now],” he said.
Ashtabula County Water Rescue Team Coordinator Ed Koziol said the more sonar devices available the better for everyone involved. He said the county team has two portable sonar units and a stationary sector sonar device which can be mounted in the water.
“I want to thank each and every one of your for making this possible,” Campbell said to donors on Monday evening.
She said 24 area civic organizations, businesses and individuals have donated to the project and efforts are not complete. A 501-C3 non-profit will be established to continue support of the department.
Chris Brecht, also active in the Conneaut Rotary Club, said the group hopes to raise $68,000 for more diving equipment and water rescue training and eventually purchase another boat for the unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.