CONNEAUT — People from all over northeastern Ohio gathered for a pollinator education and celebration program on Saturday at the Conneaut Outdoor Learning Center.
The inaugural event, the 2022 Northern Ohio Pollinator Summer Festival, was put together by a variety of organizations including The Ashtabula County Master Gardeners, The Ohio State University Extension Office, the Ashtabula county Beekeepers Association and other interested parties.
Rees Davis helped organize the event and is a master gardener. He said organizers hope to make it an annual event after spending three years online encouraging people to be friendly to pollinators.
He said the group has extensive zoom skills after the coronavirus pandemic made gathering together impossible.
“We are trying to get the word out about the importance of our pollinators,” Davis said. He said the group is also working to help home owners make their yards friendly places for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Two speakers offered information on how to protect pollinators during a morning session at Gateway Elementary School in Conneaut, followed by a free afternoon session that included a variety of exhibitors.
The speakers, Michele Colopy, executive director and co-founder of LEAD for Pollinators, and Debra Knapke, an author and garden consultant, provided ideas on how to assist attempts to address the pollinator crisis.
During the afternoon session, Rebecca Stowell, program coordinator at After School Discovery, helped children and their parents work on fairy houses at the Conneaut Outdoor Learning Center.
Guided tours were also offered at the outdoor learning center butterfly and pollinator garden and a variety of native plant vendors were on site as well.
Several music acts played at the event on Saturday as well as demonstrations on tree planting for homeowners.
