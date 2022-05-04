JEFFERSON — Residents of the Conneaut Area City School district approved a proposed renewal of a 4.25-mill, five-year emergency levy for the school district.
The levy passed, 906 votes to 778, according to preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections. Finalized results will be available later this month.
Conneaut Superintendent Lori Riley said she was happy that voters approved the renewal.
“On behalf of [District Treasurer Jackie Miranda] and the board, we’re very happy that the community has once again supported the school system,” Riley said. “It’s a pleasure to serve a community that backs the schools.”
Riley said if the renewal had failed, there would have been another chance to pass it in November, but it was thankfully not needed.
The levy generates just over $1 million per year, according to information from the district. The levy millage will be adjusted to keep the dollar amount collected consistent, according to that information.
The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $148.75 per year.
District voters first approved the levy in 2017, 970 votes to 602, according to election records.
Miranda previously said the levy generates a fixed amount of money, so the renewal would not increase taxes on district residents.
The levy provides the day-to-day operating funds for the district, Riley said previously. The levy was initially passed as an emergency levy, so to renew it, it had to remain an emergency levy.
“We will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Riley said. “We’re happy to have the community’s support.”
