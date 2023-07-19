CONNEAUT — Residents who live within the Conneaut Area City Schools district will again get a chance to decide on a proposed two-mill permanent improvement levy in this November’s general election.
The district board of education voted at a Wednesday meeting to put the two-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy onto the ballot.
If the levy were to be approved, the board would discontinue an existing 1.5-mill permanent improvement levy, Treasurer Jackie Miranda said at the meeting.
“The levy that is on currently for the construction of the middle school, Gateway and Lakeshore, that bond is being paid off in December,” she said. “So that’s a one mill levy and a half mill levy for the maintenance fund. So with those levies coming off ... and the board agreeing to recind the existing 1.5 mill levy, this would actually save taxpayers money, to pass this levy.”
The levy would collect about $444,000, and taxpayers would pay about $180,000 per year less than they do currently, Miranda said.
Permanent improvement levy funds are used for building maintenance, busses, and technology, she said.
Board member Chris Brecht said the proposed levy would be an overall reduction in how much taxpayers are paying.
“Basically, what we’re trying to do is preserve the PI and maintenance piece that we already were collecting,” he said.
The board is trying to consolidate the current 1.5 mill and .5 mill permanent improvement levy, without asking voters for funding multiple times.
“This seemed cleaner, to do a two mill and stop collecting the 1.5 mill,” Brecht said.
The funds cannot go to salaries, he said.
In other business:
• A new scoreboard at the district’s football stadium at SPARC is in place, but a little more work needs to be done to finish the installation, Brecht said.
The installation of a veterans memorial park is also underway, he said. It will have a flagpole and memorial plaques.
“Another project that we are working on, you’ll hear the term field house, it’s not really a field house per se, it’s more locker rooms, as well as facilities for officials for the game, as well as some additional restrooms for the fans,” Brecht said.
He said there are currently only two restrooms at SPARC for the public.
The board approved seeking quotes for new lighting for football and soccer fields.
“SPARC has recognized that we need more lighting at the track and soccer field, that will also provide some illumination north of the track and soccer [field], where there’s parking, and some additional illumination south of the track and soccer field, where we hope to eventually put a parking lot,” Brecht said.
The project would also replace the lights at the football field.
“Two, three seasons ago, we had a situation where the lights went out during the came, and it took 15-20 minutes before they can be loaded back up,” Brecht said. “We’re at a position now where if a bulb goes out, it cannot be replaced.”
The lights have also been getting dimmer, he said.
The proposal would also add lights to other areas around the bleachers.
“Those are things we’d love to have done at some point this season, I don’t know that it will get done this season,” Brecht said.
The project has to go through the bid process, and the SPARC board will have to review the bids and work within their budget, he said.
“We’ve done this before, where we brought projects that SPARC is looking to do, but because it’s school property, it needs to go through the bid process with the schools,” Brecht said.
SPARC is funded by donations, but the property is owned by the school district.
• The board approved new kindergarten through eighth grade reading curriculum and new third through twelfth grade math curriculum.
The curriculum was introduced at the June board meeting, and has been available for viewing by the public at the board office since then.
Board member Penny Armeni said a lot of work went in to selecting the curriculum, including work by a wide variety of teachers.
Superintendent Lori Riley said teachers have been doing work on curriculum all summer.
