MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education met at the Monroe Township Fire Hall on Wednesday evening, the first of three such meetings around the community.
Superintendent Lori Riley thanked district voters for approving the renewal of the district’s emergency levy, which generates about $1 million per year.
“We are grateful that they have supported this for another five years, and again, we will be fiscally responsible with what they’ve entrusted us to do,” Riley said.
She said the district’s next step should be some sort of strategic plan.
“The community has supported us now with two levies, and it would be nice to get community input on where we’re going in the next five or six or seven years,” Riley said.
She said she expects to start the process in August.
Board members also thanked voters for approving the levy
Riley also provided information on the district’s updated five-year forecast. The district is expected to have a balanced budget for the next two years, and an adequate cash balance.
The district is in a good place financially, and is financially able to continue to plan and move forward with positive changes, Treasurer Jackie Miranda said in a letter read at the meeting. There is deficit spending in the last two years of the forecast, but the district has time to react to changing circumstances.
In other business:
• Reno Contipelli from the Ohio School Board Association honored board members Joan Norton and Suzanne Bernardini for 10 years of service on the Board of Education.
“There are about 3,500 board members in Ohio,” Contipelli said. “About half of those board members usually don’t run for re-election.”
Board members who serve for 10 years put a lot of time and effort into their districts, Contipelli said.
• Board members approved the purchase of a new 71-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift. The bus will cost $100,912.
Riley said the district participated in the Ohio Schools Council Bus Purchasing Program, which reduced the cost.
• More than 100 students were registered for kindergarten at the district’s one-day registration event, Riley said.
“In the past, it’s been 60 or 70, and then they trickle in,” Riley said.
