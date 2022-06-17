CONNEAUT — The Conneaut School Board accepted quotes for bread and milk products and set lunch prices for the coming school year.
Conneaut Area City Schools Treasurer Jackie Miranda said there are price increases across the board for milk and bread.
“The overall effect of all that, it’ll be close to an $11,000 estimated expense, in addition, to food service,” Miranda said. “The good news with that is that districts were provided with what they called a supply-chain funding offset. That offset, we received in May, it’s $30,145.”
The district will use that funding to help pay for the increase in price, but will also need to pay for other cost increases.
The district received only one bid for milk and one for bread, Miranda said.
The board accepted the quotes.
The board also approved the purchase of a food truck.
Miranda said there have been ongoing discussions about purchasing a food truck for some time.
“This is a used vehicle, it’s a 2014,” Miranda said.
The board approved the purchase of a new oven for Gateway Elementary School, for just over $28,000.
In other business:
• Outdoor Learning Center founder Matt Crawford spoke to board members about a potential new pavilion to be built at the Outdoor Learning Center.
Crawford said the total project would cost about $20,000 between material and labor, but he hopes most of the materials will be donated.
Board President Suzanne Bernardini said the proposed pavilion was discussed at a meeting with teachers, board members and Outdoor Learning Center volunteers, and it was broadly supported.
“We really appreciate the volunteer work and, Mr. Crawford, that you’re doing out there,” Bernardini said.
• Superintendent Lori Riley said the district has a safety committee in place, and has been considering additional layers of security.
School Resource Officer Tim Rose is currently participating in training this month.
“I want to wait and see what he comes back with, and we’ll sit down with him and develop what we need to do moving forward,” Riley said. “It’s always best to get the best, most recent, current information.”
Riley said she was meeting Thursday to hear about armed security guards.
Conneaut schools have cameras and single points of entry.
• The board approved allowing the use of district buses to transport D-Day Conneaut attendees.
