CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday morning to approve resolutions to close this fiscal year and start the next one.
The board approved resolutions to attend year-end transfers and advances to close out the fiscal year, allowing Treasurer Jackie Miranda to adjust appropriations to close out fiscal year 2022.
Another pair of resolutions approved an amended certificate of estimated resources for the upcoming year, and another for June 30, in order to avoid an operating deficit at the end of the fiscal year.
The board also approved temporary appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year, with permanent appropriations planned to be adopted at the board’s September meeting.
The board also approved eliminating a general administrative assistant position, and create a broader position.
“It will be some central registration, the sub calling, and some support to transportation,” Superintendent Lori Riley said.
A personnel resolution was approved which included one person resigning after getting a position closer to home and hiring a speech therapist and a transportation supervisor.
