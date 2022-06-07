CONNEAUT — Equipment has been installed at the Conneaut sandbar to track a variety of wildlife species throughout the area.
A Motus Wildlife Tracking System has been installed at the sandbar, in collaboration with the Ohio State University’s School of Environmental and Natural Resources’ Avian Wildlife Ecology Lab, according to a press release from the Port Authority.
Conneaut Port Authority Director of Environmental Issues Tom Perkoski said the station is part of a global network.
“I knew some people that were talking about [this], they needed some spots on Lake Erie,” Perkoski said.
The tracking stations need to be placed properly to cover the shoreline of Lake Erie from Cleveland to Buffalo.
Transmitters can be placed on birds, bats, dragonflies and butterflies, Perkoski said.
Tracking stations, like the one at the sandbar, will pick up the tracking tags. Information about wildlife detected in the area can be found at Motus’s website, motus.org/education.
A short video on the website describes what the project is about.
According to Motus’s website, another system has been installed at Geneva State Park. There are 14 receivers as part of OSU’s project, according to Motus’s website.
In the press release, Conneaut Port Authority Chairman George Peterson praised Perkoski’s work on the project.
“He pushed hard to get areas of the Sandbar protected under as a Federally Protected Ecological Site,” Peterson said. “Tom has a real passion for environmental concerns. He was able to get our port designated as a Clean Marina faster than I believed was even possible. Stay tuned; he will have a new announcement coming sometime in August.
“Tom had an idea recently to track birds coming to our little area of the world, due to conversation with the Ornithological Department at Ohio State University,” Peterson said. “After just a short question and answer period, due his very detailed answers, we could not help but support him on this project as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.