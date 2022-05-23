CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Port Authority will be putting on this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display in Conneaut, and are seeking donors to help pay for the event.
Bill Kline, a member of the Port Authority Board, said the Port Authority has raised about a third of its goal of $30,000.
The fireworks display is expected to start at 10 p.m. on July 2, with a rain date of July 3, according to information from the Port Authority. There is a little less than a month and a half to go for this year’s fundraising efforts, and the Port Authority expects to intensify fundraising efforts in the coming weeks.
Kline said donations can be dropped off at, or mailed to, the Conneaut Port Authority, located at 929 Broad Street in Conneaut.
Some people have made commitments to donate significant amounts of money, but only donations that have been received are being counted toward the total, according to information from the Port Authority.
A festival, two bands, a car show and multiple food vendors are among the things that will take place at Lakeview Park on July 2.
Kline said the city manager reached out to the Conneaut Port Authority and informed them that the previous organizer will not be able to host this year’s event, so the Port Authority agreed to step in.
A kayak will also be raffled off at the event.
Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Conneaut Police and Fire departments. “As the Port Authority, we’ve tried to participate in any way we can, to promote safety and to do things to help the responsible parties make our port safer,” Kline said.
The Port Authority helped the Army Corps of Engineers block off the breakwall, in addition to other steps that have been taken, Kline said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.