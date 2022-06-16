• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:49 a.m. on June 15.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 8:54 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Dorman and Underridge roads at 10:23 a.m. on June 15.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at State and Mill streets at 10:26 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:40 p.m. on June 15.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Viaduct Street at 2:50 p.m. on June 15.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Parkview Avenue at 4:13 p.m. on June 15.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 5:15 p.m. on June 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Broad and Main streets at 6:10 p.m. on June 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Harbor Street at 6:14 p.m. on June 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Grifton Avenue at 6:58 p.m. on June 15
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 7:30 p.m. on June 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 8:15 p.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Mulberry streets at 10:23 p.m. on June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.