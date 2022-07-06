• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor Street and Park Avenue at 12:19 a.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:48 a.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:29 a.m. on July 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:02 a.m. on July 5.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:31 a.m. on July 5.
• An accident was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 11:32 a.m. on July 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 11:47 a.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:05 p.m. on July 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 12:21 p.m. on July 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Detroit Street at 12:46 p.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 5:13 p.m. on July 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 7:23 p.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:20 p.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 9:21 p.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 9:47 p.m. on July 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:38 p.m. on July 5.
