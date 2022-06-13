• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 2:45 a.m. on June 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:19 a.m. on June 10.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 9:19 p.m. on June 10.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 12:16 p.m. on June 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:37 p.m. on June 10.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 2:47 p.m. on June 10.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 3:23 p.m. on June 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 3:43 p.m. on June 10.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 4 p.m. on June 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Cricket Avenue at 4:54 p.m. on June 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 5:15 p.m. on June 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 5:27 p.m. on June 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Furnace Road at 6:03 p.m. on June 10.
• Vandalism was reported on Loves Drive at 6:31 p.m. on June 10.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of Detroit Street at 7:16 p.m. on June 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:41 p.m. on June 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:44 p.m. on June 10.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Marshall and Harbor streets at 8:03 p.m. on June 10.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:09 p.m. on June 10.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of West Main Street at 8:49 p.m. on June 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:39 p.m. on June 10.
• Shots fired was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:48 p.m. on June 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 10:37 p.m. on June 10.
• A reckless driver was reported on Beaver Street at 10:49 p.m. on June 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 11:14 p.m. on June 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Pearl streets at 12:55 a.m. on June 11.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 9:08 a.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:44 a.m. on June 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:58 a.m. on June 11.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Thompson Road at 10:59 a.m. on June 11.
• A custody issue was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 1:06 p.m. on June 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:20 p.m. on June 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Broad and Erie streets at 1:57 p.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 2:37 p.m. on June 11.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 2:44 p.m. on June 11.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:36 p.m. on June 11.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 3:46 p.m. on June 11.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:35 p.m. on June 11.
• Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of Center Road at 4:52 p.m. on June 11.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Woodworth and Old Main roads at 5:14 p.m. on June 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 5:41 p.m. on June 11.
• Police performed a public service on the Broad Street Extension at 5:50 p.m on June 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 6:12 p.m. on June 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Center and Main streets at 6:17 p.m. on June 11.
• An accident was reported on Loves Drive at 6:28 p.m. on June 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:08 p.m. on June 11.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Residence Street at 8:16 p.m. on June 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:33 p.m. on June 11.
• A domestic situation was reported at Mill and Jackson Street at 11:15 p.m. on June 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Center Street at 12:42 a.m. on June 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street at 1:35 a.m. on June 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:11 a.m. on June 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Truck World at 3:38 a.m. on June 12.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 10:27 a.m. on June 12.
• A parking violation was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 11:13 a.m. on June 12.
• Vandalism was reported in the 600 block of Wrights Avenue at 2 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 2:35 p.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 4:35 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Gateway Plaza at 6:19 p.m. on June 12.
