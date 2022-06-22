• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:32 a.m. on June 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Parrish Road and Chamberlain Boulevard at 1:14 a.m. on June 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 2:34 a.m. on June 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 3:18 a.m. on June 21.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:02 a.m. on June 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 7:32 a.m. on June 21.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:16 a.m. on June 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 11:24 a.m. on June 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street at 2:19 p.m. on June 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:24 p.m. on June 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:19 p.m. on June 21.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 6:32 p.m. on June 21.
• A fight was reported at Maple Street and Stadium Avenue at 7:48 p.m. on June 21.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:49 p.m. on June 21.
