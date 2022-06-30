• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 11:10 a.m. on June 29.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue at 12:02 p.m. on June 29.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 2:38 p.m. on June 29.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:34 p.m. on June 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 3:46 p.m. on June 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:09 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 6:13 p.m. on June 29.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 7:54 p.m. on June 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 8:12 p.m. on June 29.
• A disturbance was reported at Chestnut and Main streets at 8:14 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:11 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:13 p.m. on June 29.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:44 p.m. on June 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Orange Street at 11:55 p.m. on June 29.
