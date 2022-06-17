• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 12:13 a.m. on June 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:14 a.m. on June 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 12:48 a.m. on June 16.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 12:50 a.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:03 a.m. on June 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 8:17 a.m. on June 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 9:10 a.m. on June 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:50 a.m. on June 16.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported at Broad and State streets at 11:52 a.m. on June 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:27 p.m. on June 16.
• A suspicious person was reported at State and Mill streets at 3:39 p.m. on June 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:11 p.m. on June 16.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 500 block of Creek Road at 5:18 p.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported on Lake Road at 6:08 p.m. on June 16.
• Threats were reported on Route 7 at 6:30 p.m. on June 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:02 p.m. on June 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Parrish and Lake roads at 8:23 p.m. on June 16.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:37 p.m. on June 16.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor Street and Dean Avenue at 9:34 p.m. on June 16.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on June 16.
• A suspicious person was reported on the sandbar at 11:16 p.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on June 16.
