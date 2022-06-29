• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 12:39 a.m. on June 28.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:37 a.m on June 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 2:10 a.m. on June 28.
• A loud music complaint was reported at Day and Garden streets at 3:21 a.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Lake Road at 3:21 a.m. on June 28.
• Lost property was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 4:54 a.m. on June 28.
• A vehicle break-in was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 6:01 a.m. on June 28.
• An overload violation was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:41 a.m. on June 28.
• Found property was reported at Furnace and Bailey roads at 10:15 a.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 11:08 a.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:45 a.m. on June 28.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 12:17 p.m. on June 28.
• Threats were reported on Bridgeview Lane at 7:18 p.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 8:56 p.m. on June 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 10:18 p.m. on June 28.
