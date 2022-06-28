• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 1:11 a.m. on June 27.
• Shots fired was reported in the 900 block of Buffalo Street at 3:13 a.m. on June 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 8:41 p.m. on June 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 10:11 p.m. on June 27.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Industry roads at 11:31 p.m. on June 27.
