• An unwanted subject was reported 500 block of Madison Street at 9:27 a.m. on June 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street at 11:42 a.m. on June 9.
• A reckless driver was reported o Interstate 90 at 3:16 p.m. on June 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 4:25 p.m. on June 9.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:39 p.m. on June 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:25 p.m. on June 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:15 p.m. on June 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 11:06 p.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Sandbar at 11:31 p.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 11:45 p.m. on June 9.
