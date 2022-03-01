CONNEAUT
• A disable vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 9:04 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:39 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 4:14 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 500 block of Middle Road at 9:56 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:07 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Salisbury Road at 12:43 a.m. on Feb. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:32 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 7:04 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• A domestic was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 2:51 a.m. on Feb. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 27.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:06 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Maple Avenue at 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 8:39 p.m. on Feb. 27.
