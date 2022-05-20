• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:31 a.m. on May 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 7:49 a.m. on May 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 9:19 a.m. on May 19.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 4 p.m. on May 19.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 4:29 p.m. on May 19.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:56 p.m. on May 19.
• A reckless driver was reported on Furnace Road at 6:21 p.m. on May 19.
• Found property was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 7:32 p.m. on May 19.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Harbor and Sixteenth streets at 8:05 p.m. on May 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Madison Street at 9:15 p.m. on May 19.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route7 and Welton Road at 11:27 p.m. on May 19.
