• A loud music complaint was reported at Beaver and Garden streets at 12:25 a.m. on July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:38 a.m. on July 6.
• Lost property was reported in the 600 block of Maple Avenue at 1:57 a.m. on July 6.
• A loud music complaint was reported at Garden and Beaver Street at 3:16 a.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 3:44 a.m. on July 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 8:46 a.m. on July 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:05 a.m. on July 6.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:33 p.m. on July 6.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:55 p.m. on July 6.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:56 p.m. on July 6.
• A civil custody matter was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 4:11 p.m. on July 6.
• An animal bite was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 4:30 p.m. on July 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:17 p.m. on July 6.
• Unruly juveniles were reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 7:32 p.m. on July 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:33 p.m. on July 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:47 p.m. on July 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:12 p.m. on July 6.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 8:37 p.m. on July 6.
• Found property was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 8:40 p.m. on July 6.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 9 p.m. on July 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:37 p.m. on July 6.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:33 p.m. on July 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 10:52 p.m. on July 6.
