• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on June 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 2:15 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 3:04 a.m. on June 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at State and Mill streets at 5:48 a.m. on June 14.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 9 a.m. on June 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:22 p.m. on June 14.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 2:45 p.m. on June 14.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 6:43 p.m. on June 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 7:40 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 8:44 p.m. on June 14.
